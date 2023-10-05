A rare UK innovator available at a good price

Last month, an underwhelming set of full-year numbers cast a shadow over what should have been a banner year for Renishaw (RSW).

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points A true UK innovator

Well-placed for chip market recovery

Shares trade at a discount

A growth strategy Bear points Labour costs have soared

Governance grumblings

Elevated capex spending

The company celebrates its 50th birthday this year, and executive chairman Sir David McMurtry reminisced in his results commentary about how he and co-founder John Deer started out in the latter’s house, using underlay from McMurtry’s carpets as dust seals.