Attractive investment trusts despite the deluge of bad news

John Baron reflects on the gloom engulfing investment trust investors but offers hope for those willing to be patient
October 11, 2023

Where next for trust discounts?

Poor market sentiment, higher interest and discount rates affecting certain alternative asset classes, and sector-specific issues help to explain why investment trust discounts stand at their widest point since 1990 – apart from a brief moment during the financial crash of 2008-09. There seems to be no end to the bad news. The central question is whether such discounts have become endemic. Omens and experience suggest not. If so, quality companies across a range of asset classes look attractive – many of which offer attractive yields.

 

Headwinds

