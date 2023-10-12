Join our community of smart investors
Time to back this FTSE 100 newcomer

The industrial supplier has an impressive track record – and further to run
October 12, 2023

In August, Diploma (DPLM) moved from the FTSE 250 into the FTSE 100. Its ascent attracted little fanfare; investors were too busy celebrating Marks & Spencer’s (MKS) triumphant return to the blue-chip index. M&S isn’t the height of glamour, but it has famous faces such as Holly Willoughby and David Gandy to add a bit of sparkle. Diploma, on the other hand, only has sealant and endoscopy cameras to fall back on. Its lack of obvious charm is more than made up for by its proven business model and defensive growth prospects.  

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Structural growth opportunities
  • Cash generative
  • High-margin relative to peers
  • Proven resilience 
Bear points
  • Some cyclical exposure
  • Richly valued 

Diploma is a specialist distributor made up of about 20 separately managed businesses. Its products fall into three categories – controls, seals and life sciences – and include products such as wiring and cables, gaskets to prevent the leakage of toxic materials, and medical instruments. 

