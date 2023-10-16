What to consider before buying a second home

Cash buyers might be tempted by falling house prices

But consider the capital gains and inheritance tax implications

Letting the property as a holiday home can be financially beneficial but limits the amount of time you can spend in it

Having a second home in which to spend weekends and holidays by the seaside or immersed in nature sounds marvellous. And since March 2022, UK house prices have decreased by 2.8 per cent in nominal terms or a whopping 13.4 per cent once you account for inflation, according to an analysis of the Nationwide house price index by estate agent Savills. Although the actual figures vary hugely depending on the area and type of property, if you're a cash buyer and don't need to worry about prohibitively high mortgage rates, it's not a bad time to buy.

However, from a purely financial perspective, buying a second home can be tricky and there are probably more lucrative investment options. But, as is often the case with property, lifestyle factors also come into play so you need to balance the two.