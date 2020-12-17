Covid vs Brexit

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said recently that the long-term economic impact of Brexit could be greater than that of Covid-19. This seems odd: Covid-19 has caused the worst recession since 1709 while disruption to supply chains or food prices caused by Brexit should be short-lived. Nevertheless, Mr Bailey has a point.

