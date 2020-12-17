MenuSearch

Join us now

Economics 

Covid vs Brexit

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Covid vs Brexit

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said recently that the long-term economic impact of Brexit could be greater than that of Covid-19. This seems odd: Covid-19 has caused the worst recession since 1709 while disruption to supply chains or food prices caused by Brexit should be short-lived. Nevertheless, Mr Bailey has a point.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Economics

  1. Forthcoming economics: 21 Dec - 1 Jan

  2. Next week's economics: Dec 14 - 18

  3. Next week's economics: Dec 7 - 11

Most read today

  1. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Terry Smith talks big tech, fraud and ESG

  2. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Scottish Mortgage interview: backing exponential change

  3. OPINION 

    Codemasters' bosses hit pay dirt

  4. OPINION 

    Baillie Gifford: too much of a good thing?

  5. Small Companies 

    Bargain shares buying opportunities

More on Economics

Economics 

Forthcoming economics: 21 Dec - 1 Jan

The world economy is recovering and housing markets are strong in both the UK and US, forthcoming figures should show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Next week's economics: Dec 14 - 18

Next week's numbers will show rising unemployment in the UK and only weak growth around the world

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

Next week's economics: Dec 7 - 11

Economic upturns in the UK and eurozone are running out of steam, next week's numbers could show.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

The value cycle

Stock market mispricings don't disappear for good, but come and go. This offers hope for value investors

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economics 

The inflation promise

An economic upturn could raise inflation. For equity investors, this would be a good thing

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from News

COMPANIES 

Dixons Carphone profits soar during lockdown

Electricals division sees sales climb 15 per cent as home appliance demand overcomes mobile slowdown

Dixons Carphone profits soar during lockdown

COMPANIES 

Valuing grandchildren

Valuing grandchildren

COMPANIES 

Week Ahead: 21 - 31 December

Week Ahead: 21 - 31 December

Economics 

Forthcoming economics: 21 Dec - 1 Jan

The world economy is recovering and housing markets are strong in both the UK and US, forthcoming figures should show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

OPINION 

Swamped by a sea of intangibles

Swamped by a sea of intangibles

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now