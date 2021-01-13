Market Outlook: Stock markets steady, Sterling nears highest in almost 3 years

- European stocks flat after tame Wall Street session
- Fed officials dial back taper talk
- GBPUSD hits 1.37, highest in almost 3 years
Ready to join us? Start with a free account
Become a registered user today and enjoy:
- 3 free full-length articles every month
- Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
- investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
- In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money
OPINION
We can’t all be like Elon Musk
Why the world’s richest man might keep getting richer
Megan Boxall