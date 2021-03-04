/
News Review 4 Mar: Deliveroo picks London for $7bn IPO

Our selection of the biggest stories of the week
March 4, 2021
By Lauren Almeida

Deliveroo picks London for $7bn IPO

Food delivery app Deliveroo has confirmed its plans to IPO in London, after chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday backed new listing proposals that would give founders more control over their companies. Deliveroo, which was valued at $7bn (£5bn) in a recent funding round, will join a growing list of food delivery companies that dominate the UK’s listed technology sector, including Ocado (OCDO) and JustEat Takeaway.com (JET). 

