Final dividend of 8p takes total 2020 payout to 14p

Forecast for consistent production and costs this year

Miners are always going to be bullish on the metals they produce, but Central Asia Metals (CAML) has gone further, handing shareholders a dividend based on copper’s current strength. In February, the metal hit a 10-year high of over $9,600 (£6,979) a tonne (t), but has since come back below $9,000/t.