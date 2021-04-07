Oxford Nanopore could herald the true beginning of London’s tech revolution

The biotech company could fetch a valuation of more than £4bn

A successful IPO would spell good news for IP Group, which holds a 15 per cent stake

Following its calamitous debut, Deliveroo (ROO) has managed to claw back some of its losses now that its shares have hit the open market. But they are still down more than a quarter from their IPO price, and retail investors who bought into the offer have been left with a severe bout of indigestion.

Deliveroo’s flop is not just an embarrassment for the Amazon (US:AMZN)-backed food delivery company. Having become the poster child for the reforms proposed by the Lord Hill review, it also raises questions over London’s approach to becoming a hub for high growth technology businesses.