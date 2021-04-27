New gas producer Kistos pitching on carbon credentials

Kistos will be a junior gas producer but pushing for recognition for its small carbon footprint Aim company raised £53m from investors this month as part of €223m acquisition

A newly-listed Aim gas company is trying a novel approach in the North Sea. The headline figure for Kistos’ (KIST) pitch to investors is not how much gas it will produce but how little carbon dioxide it will emit while extracting it.

This comes as the European Union grapples with whether to call gas and nuclear power plants green projects, a decision that could impact financing as Europe looks for coal alternatives.