Euro 2020 to kickstart Fuller's bounce back

Net debt has fallen below pre-pandemic levels

Continued investment in its property during lockdown

Fuller Smith & Turner (FSTA) must be happy to see the new health secretary Sajid Javid’s “learn to live” with Covid-19 stance. After a tumultuous year it looks set to bounce back well once the restrictions are fully lifted on 19 July and England’s run to the final of Euro 2020 should help reinstate the British public’s pub visiting habits. There’s nothing to encourage overcoming the fear of crowded spaces like a first major final since 1966.