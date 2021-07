Three new contracts will further boost its distribution business.

Strong free cash flow has improved its net cash position.

Inchcape (INCH) had a tricky 2020 when a combination of a slowing distribution business and a £198m impairment charge resulted in a hefty reported loss. The company's results in the first half of this year are a lot more promising, with revenue jumping up 37 per cent on an organic basis and underlying profit before tax up to £143m, compared to £9m this time last year.