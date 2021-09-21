Craneware reaches for higher ground

Deal forecast to double revenue and earnings

Funding provided through share issue, placing and debt raise

Healthcare software company Craneware’s (CRW) results for the year to June 30 beat upgraded consensus by a whisker, with adjusted cash profits increasing by nearly 8 per cent to $27.1m (£19.7m), as it migrated more of its customers to cloud-based services. But it is the post-year-end deal for Sentry Data Systems that is most likely to shape the company’s future. Craneware, which closed the prior year with net assets of $68.4m, expanded its balance sheet significantly in anticipation of the deal, eventually shelling out $400m for Florida-based Sentry. Although $87.5m of this will be satisfied in Craneware shares, it has borrowed $120m and completed a $187m share placing to finance the deal.