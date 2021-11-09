Associated British Foods still recovering from lockdown slump

- Third of Primark trading days lost to store closures
- Surprise special dividend announced
Associated British Foods (ABF) resumed dividend payouts this year after 2020’s blank. The food processing and retail group announced an unexpected special dividend of 13.8p a share along with a final dividend, following July’s half-year payment. This was despite revenue-driving subsidiary Primark losing a third of its trading days due to store closures and the group posting flat revenue in its 2021 full-year results. Management said that strong financial leverage and improved cash retention drove the distribution decision.