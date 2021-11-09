/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
results

Associated British Foods still recovering from lockdown slump

Store closures and the lack of an online purchase function led to £2bn in lost sales, with revenue and profit lagging behind pre-pandemic performance
Associated British Foods still recovering from lockdown slump
November 9, 2021
  • Third of Primark trading days lost to store closures 
  • Surprise special dividend announced 

Associated British Foods (ABF) resumed dividend payouts this year after 2020’s blank. The food processing and retail group announced an unexpected special dividend of 13.8p a share along with a final dividend, following July’s half-year payment. This was despite revenue-driving subsidiary Primark losing a third of its trading days due to store closures and the group posting flat revenue in its 2021 full-year results. Management said that strong financial leverage and improved cash retention drove the distribution decision.  

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data