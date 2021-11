New product and advertising plans could drive growth forward Intends to pay another full-year dividend

Premier Foods (PFD) struggled with lower demand in the six months to October after the earlier upswing during lockdowns. Revenue fell back and operating profit was down by over a fifth at the food manufacturer, whose brands include Mr Kipling and Oxo. Investors were left feeling slightly queasy, as if they had eaten too many of Premier’s cakes, as shares pulled back during results day.