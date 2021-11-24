/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Brewin costs spiral upwards

Brewin Dolphin’s spiralling staff and capex costs leaves the market unimpressed
Brewin costs spiral upwards
November 24, 2021
  • Staff costs burst through the forecasts
  • Capex should eventually deliver savings 

Full-year results for Brewin Dolphin (BRW) left investors querying whether the company has effective control over its costs, after spiralling staff expenses caused operating costs to burst through the mid-single-digit prediction that management had forecast at the interims; in these results, these rose by 11 per cent to £313m. Unsurprisingly, the market’s reaction was brutally swift and Brewin’s shares were marked down heavily in early trading before recovering some ground.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data