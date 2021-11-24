Brewin costs spiral upwards

Staff costs burst through the forecasts

Capex should eventually deliver savings

Full-year results for Brewin Dolphin (BRW) left investors querying whether the company has effective control over its costs, after spiralling staff expenses caused operating costs to burst through the mid-single-digit prediction that management had forecast at the interims; in these results, these rose by 11 per cent to £313m. Unsurprisingly, the market’s reaction was brutally swift and Brewin’s shares were marked down heavily in early trading before recovering some ground.