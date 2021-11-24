/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Visa has the dominant position in Amazon negotiations

Amazon banned Visa credit cards in the UK due to high interchange fees
Visa has the dominant position in Amazon negotiations
November 24, 2021
  • Visa is not very reliant on Amazon because of market dominance
  • Alternative payment services still far away from competing

A heavyweight battle between two of the world’s most profitable companies has spilled over onto UK shores. Amazon (US:AMZN) announced that from 19 January 2022 it will no longer accept Visa (US:V.) credit cards issued in the UK due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.

The decision by Amazon is the latest in a list of attempts made by large retailers to bring down these fees. In 2014, Walmart (US:WMT) sued Visa for $5bn for charging ‘unreasonably high’ fees and earlier this year Amazon introduced a surcharge on Visa transactions in both Australia and Singapore.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data