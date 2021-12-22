/
Croda offloads industrial chemicals arm to Cargill in £778m sale

Company will focus on its faster-growing consumer and life sciences businesses
December 22, 2021
  • Business units being sold employ around 1,000 people

Croda International (CRDA) is to sell the bulk of its performance technologies and industrial chemicals (PTIC) arm to a division of commodities group Cargill for around €915m (£778m).

The assets being sold generated 77 per cent of Croda’s PTIC business last year and includes its Hull plant in the UK, its Gouda site in the Netherlands and the Croda Sipo business (in which it is a 65 per cent shareholder) in China. Combined, they employ about 1,000 people.

