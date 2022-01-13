Has book publisher Quarto turned over a new leaf?

Book publisher Quarto Group’s (QRT) shares have more than doubled in price over the past 12 months, to 130p a share.

This is welcome news for any long-term shareholders in the company, even if the share price remains well below the heights of £3 reached in early 2017, before it announced the first of three years of losses accompanied by declining sales as it sought to cut debt.

Chuk Kin Lau, owner of Hong Kong-based book printer Lion Rock Group, took control of the business alongside one of its co-founders, Laurence Orbach, and others at its 2018 annual meeting.

Lau became chief executive and his companies provided loans to provide working capital while debts were restructured. He stepped back in as an interim group chief executive last July after Polly Powell resigned less than a year into the role to concentrate on running her own publishing company, but made way for a new boss, Alison Goff, earlier this month.

He clearly retains confidence in the publisher’s prospects. On 6 January, Lau spent almost £1.25m buying 1m shares in Quarto through his company, 1010 Printing. A day later, he added a further 343,000 shares, bringing his stake above 44 per cent.

Quarto’s fortunes seem to be improving – in the six months to 30 June 2021 it reported a $3m (£2.2m) profit, compared with a $4m loss a year earlier, as revenue grew by more than one-fifth to $56.9m. Net debt was also cut by $21m to $16.4m, although Lau warned that its second half was likely to be tougher due to higher freight costs and shipping capacity issues.

Lau’s recent purchases mean a higher concentration of shares is held by company insiders, though. According to FactSet, the combined holding of four company-linked shareholders is now more than 71 per cent.

Another consideration is that the company is incorporated in Delaware, which has tax implications in terms of dividend payments for some shareholders.