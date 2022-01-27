/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Diageo's move up the value chain brings dividends

A solid trading performance with a rising operating margin tempered by the spectre of increased input costs
Diageo's move up the value chain brings dividends
January 27, 2022
  • Underlying operating margin improvement
  • Demographics should support volume growth

Diageo (DGE) continued its run of sales growth and dividend hikes at the half-year mark, while operational performance and cost controls were reflected in a 190 basis point increase in the underlying margin. Management has been tailoring the group's product offering to take account of demographics and changing consumer preferences, so the group continues to benefit from the shift towards more expensive ‘premium’ brands.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data