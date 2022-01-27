IG beats expectations

IG delivers impressive growth despite quieter trading conditions

Performance of latest acquisition, tastytrade, ahead of expectations

The lingering doubts over IG Group's (IGG) strategic direction were answered to some extent in these results, after the trading platform provider enjoyed a stronger than expected contribution from its recently acquired US brokerage and derivatives trading business, tastytrade. The market appeared to agree with that assessment and marked the shares up by 5 per cent on the back of these results.