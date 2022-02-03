/
companies

Change in gaming economics is driving M&A boom

Gaming is no longer just about selling consoles and disks. It's the entry point into a nre computer realm that could generate huge returns for whichever company takes sizeable market share
February 3, 2022
  • Global M&A activity has taken off in the last two years
  • VR and blockchain technology offer news avenues to monetise gamers’ attention

Changing economic models in the gaming industry is fueling a fervent period of M&A. Gaming hit headline news when Microsoft (US:MSFT) purchased Activision Blizzard (US:ATVI) for $68bn (£50bn) last week. However, this deal was just the continuation of a trend that has been ongoing for the last two years.

Since the beginning of 2020, there have been 584 deals involving gaming companies, according to data from Refinitiv. In the two years preceding 2020, there were only 269.

