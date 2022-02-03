Change in gaming economics is driving M&A boom

Global M&A activity has taken off in the last two years

VR and blockchain technology offer news avenues to monetise gamers’ attention

Changing economic models in the gaming industry is fueling a fervent period of M&A. Gaming hit headline news when Microsoft (US:MSFT) purchased Activision Blizzard (US:ATVI) for $68bn (£50bn) last week. However, this deal was just the continuation of a trend that has been ongoing for the last two years.

Since the beginning of 2020, there have been 584 deals involving gaming companies, according to data from Refinitiv. In the two years preceding 2020, there were only 269.