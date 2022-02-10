AstraZeneca reaps oncology rewards

Covid vaccine is irrelevant to AstraZeneca's business

Oncology specialisation makes it a real Euro pharma player

It was a year of highs and lows for AstraZeneca (AZN) which is still with the controversy surrounding the Oxford Covid vaccine as the debate over the impact of the jab and political reactions to it during the pandemic rumbles on. However, investors should not forget that vaccines are not, and were never, a material part of AstraZeneca’s business and that its real value is as an innovative developer of high value oncology medicines in hard-to-treat cancers.