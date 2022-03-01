Quartix Technologies accelerates growth plan

Sales to UK insurers more than halved thanks to driving test shortage

US expansion a “focus area” with upgrade to 4G network underway

Although higher equipment costs and lower insurance revenues stymied full-year profit growth at Quartix Technologies (QTX) in 2021, the vehicle tracking firm said it turned a corner in 2022 with 25 per cent growth in new fleet subscriptions in the first two months.

Quartix said the extra £400,000 in annualised recurring revenue has accelerated its growth plans, now targeting £30mn a year by the end of 2023. This looks achievable, given double-digit growth in sales of its fleet tracking units already drove subscription revenues up by £2mn to £23.9mn by the end of December.

Much of this growth is expected to come from Quartix’s international markets, with chief executive Richard Lilwall saying that investment in the US market will be a “focus area over the short to medium term”. Revenues from its fastest-growing French operation also climbed by 19 per cent €5.1mn (£4.3mn) in 2021.

The roll-out of driver tracking technology overseas has already begun to offset slowing growth in its largest market in the UK, where fleet operations sales grew only 3.6 per cent in the year to 31 December. Sales to insurers, who use the technology to monitor ‘higher-risk’ drivers, halved to only £1.8mn thanks to a shortage of driving tests.

Profitability was hurt by 17 per cent higher overheads, due to an increased marketing spend. Supply shortages also led Quartix to stock up on components for its technology, leading to year-end inventories of £1.3mn, nearly double that of the previous year.

These investments look prudent and should provide a decent runway for growth. Quartix has provisioned £1.6mn in 2020 for the replacement of its tracking systems in the US, where 3G networks are set to be phased out in favour of 4G in 2022. This could provide re-rating opportunities over the next year, with the shares still 34 per cent under their year-high. Buy.

QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES (QTX) ORD PRICE: 385p MARKET VALUE: £186m TOUCH: 370-400 12-MONTH HIGH: 580p LOW: 330p DIVIDEND YIELD: 2.2% PE RATIO: 38 NET ASSET VALUE* : 37p NET CASH: £4.8mn

Year to 31 Dec Turnover (£mn) Pre-tax profit (£mn) Earnings per share (p) Dividend per share (p) 2017 24.5 6.6 12.3 6.7 2018 25.7 8.3 14.7 6.2 2019 25.6 6.5 11.3 6.6 2020 25.8 5.7 9.9 21.1 2021 25.5 5.3 10.1 8.5 % change -1 -7 +2 -60 Ex-div: 31 Mar Payment: 29 Apr *Includes intangible assets of £14mn, or 29p a share

Last IC View: Buy, 410p, 21 January 2021.