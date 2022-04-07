/
Mining guide: how to read drill results

Explorers love to shout about results of drilling campaigns, but often they are mere short-term sugar hits for share prices. Reading numbers correctly can be easier said than done.
April 7, 2022

Junior miners love trumpeting drill results. They show funders' work is being done, and can also trigger massive share price appreciation.  

But they can be a foreign language for generalist shareholders. What does 100 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold mean when it is across 0.1 metres versus 1 metre? Should you be worried if someone accuses your favourite gold explorer of just drilling right down the vein? We’ll come to those specific points, but to put it clearly: drill results are hugely important for junior miners, and understanding them is crucial for investors.

Investors’ Chronicle small-cap expert Simon Thompson notes that positive drill results “materially mitigate the investment risk” and can narrow the valuation gap between a junior miner’s market capitalisation and the estimated net present value (NPV) – the sum of the estimated cash from future output valued in today’s money – of the mine it is developing. “Drilling results can be a real game changer in this regard,” he adds.

