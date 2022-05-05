Trainline narrows loss as passengers return

Ticket sales rebound Group eyes international expansion

After two years of lockdowns, commission rows and rail reform, Trainline (TRN) is almost back on track. The travel platform has seen ticketing sales rebound over the past 12 months, and UK consumer sales have now reached 89 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

As a result, Trainline has narrowed its operating loss to £10mn, down from £100mn last year. It has also generated enough cash to pay off a chunk of its net debt, which stands at £90mn, compared with £241mn in February 2021.