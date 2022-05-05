/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Trainline narrows loss as passengers return

The ticketing platform expects revenue to exceed pre-Covid levels by 2023
Trainline narrows loss as passengers return
May 5, 2022
  • Ticket sales rebound
  • Group eyes international expansion 

After two years of lockdowns, commission rows and rail reform, Trainline (TRN) is almost back on track. The travel platform has seen ticketing sales rebound over the past 12 months,  and UK consumer sales have now reached 89 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

As a result, Trainline has narrowed its operating loss to £10mn, down from £100mn last year. It has also generated enough cash to pay off a chunk of its net debt, which stands at £90mn, compared with £241mn in February 2021.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data