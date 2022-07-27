Is there life in the black nag?

Decent showing on rising interest rates

Mortgage loan risks are rising

Interest rates are on the way up, which proved to be good news for the nation’s largest mortgage lender, which saw its net interest margin increase in these results to 2.77 per cent, up from 2.5 per cent this time last year. However, without outside intervention to improve profitability, still the impression remains that Lloyd’s Banking (LLOY) is left in no-mans-land between being too big to fail, but also too big to adapt its lending business model. Which is a shame as the results were generally better, particularly the second-quarter performance, than the market had expected. However, it is still a measure of how sensitive the bank is to the UK’s stuttering economy that few investors are prepared to give it much credit for any kind of decent showing.