PHP shareholders need half an eye on politics

Pre-tax profit on the rise

Company's premium to net asset value decreases

IC TIP: Hold

The NHS is once again making headlines and, as is often the case when that happens, the prognosis is not good. An "inevitable" doctors' strike looms, the organisation faces the worst staffing crisis in its history and the backlog of appointments built up from Covid continues to be a blight.

This all matters to Primary Health Properties (PHP). The GP surgeries landlord’s main tenant is the NHS and its fate will ultimately be in the hands of whoever becomes prime minister in September. Soon enough, the election cycle will rev up again and another prime minister could be in the post.

Predicting where the plethora of promised policies leaves PHP is practically impossible. Rishi Sunak said in this week’s TalkTV debate that he wanted to increase the number of "community hubs" for treatment and diagnosis, a move which could mean less of a focus on GP surgeries. Meanwhile, his rival for the job Liz Truss said she would cut down on layers of management and give NHS leaders "more power locally". Both politicians' rhetoric seems to indicate a shift away from Matt Hancock’s bullishness for video appointments during the pandemic, a policy which researchers argue has “minimal” benefits compared with GP visits.

Away from the political noise, PHP is performing well. Its key metrics for its half-year results are all up and it has seen its 26th consecutive year of dividend growth. It still trades at a premium to net asset value, but this has fallen to 21.2 per cent from 48 per cent this time last year. The stock has appeal, yet the usual risks from throwing its lot in with the NHS remain. Hold.

Last IC view: Hold, 163p, 28 Jul 2021

PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES (PHP) ORD PRICE: 143p MARKET VALUE: £1.90bn TOUCH: 143-144p 12-MONTH HIGH: 170p LOW: 129p DIVIDEND YIELD: 0.1% TRADING PROP: N/A PREMIUM TO NAV: 21.2% NET DEBT: -84% INVESTMENT PROP: £2.89bn