Momentum builds at Balfour Beatty

Expectations upgraded

£150mn share buyback on track

Balfour Beatty (BBY) has boosted its full-year forecasts after a surge in profitability, causing its shares to jump by 9 per cent.

The construction company said its support services arm is delivering margins of 6-8 per cent, and “is now expected to be at the top of this range for the full year”. As such, profit from operations is due to overtake previous guidance. Analysts have responded positively to the news, with Peel Hunt increasing its profit before tax estimate from £205mn to £230mn, giving EPS of 30p for the full year.