/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Momentum builds at Balfour Beatty

The group’s UK construction arm has returned to profitability after a difficult pandemic
Momentum builds at Balfour Beatty
August 17, 2022
  • Expectations upgraded
  • £150mn share buyback on track

Balfour Beatty (BBY) has boosted its full-year forecasts after a surge in profitability, causing its shares to jump by 9 per cent. 

The construction company said its support services arm is delivering margins of 6-8 per cent, and “is now expected to be at the top of this range for the full year”.  As such, profit from operations is due to overtake previous guidance. Analysts have responded positively to the news, with Peel Hunt increasing its profit before tax estimate from £205mn to £230mn, giving EPS of 30p for the full year.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data