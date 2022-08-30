Braemar Shipping brings home the goods

Profit upgrade helped along by US dollar strength

Conditions in global shipbroking generally favourable

Braemar Shipping’s (BMS) full-year results have been a long time in the making. Delays to the publication schedule, together with a raft of restatements, came about due to analysis of the historical accounting linked to the acquisition of Germany ship finance firm Naves in 2017. The review also extended to the classification of certain reserves on Braemar’s balance sheet.

Management and the shipping broker’s auditors are confident that the review is up to muster, but it’s also clear that shareholders are satisfied with the FY2022 numbers judging by the hike in the share price on results day. The positive reaction was doubtless triggered by comments from group chairman, Nigel Payne, who said that results for the year to 28 February 2023 are now anticipated to be "well ahead of the board's previous expectations”.

The chairman believes that conditions in the global shipbroking industry are generally favourable, even taking account of exchange rate volatility, trade sanctions, inflationary effects, and an unstable geopolitical backdrop. On that last point, the conflict in Ukraine is not expected to have “any material effect on trading or cash flows” in FY 2023.

Financial performance benefited from the increased scale of the shipbroking business, along with strengthening container market volumes, while the group’s physical and securities desks drove revenues on the back of a volatile dry cargo market. Tanker market rates were constricted due to relatively weak oil demand in the year to February, yet the number of transactions performed increased by a fifth, a positive sign given that Covid-19 effects are generally dissipating.

The group revealed a 31 per cent increase in underlying operating profit to £10.1mn, along with an even steeper rise in related cash flows. The order book increased by 15 per cent to $50mn (£43mn), while net debt has been pared back significantly courtesy of the disposal of Cory Brothers, the company's logistics business.

A flurry of newbuild orders, mainly linked to containers and gas transporters, means that capacity at many shipyards is now “unavailable well into 2025”. Therefore, shipowners are increasingly turning to the second-hand market, thereby increasing traffic for Braemar’s sale and purchase desk. Trading volumes continue to build, hence the improvement in current year expectations, helped along by US dollar strength. Management is guiding towards underlying profits of not less than £20mn. With favourable charter rates, Braemar’s forward rating of just seven times Edison’s EPS forecast is undemanding, but the potential impact of the global slowdown on shipping volumes is difficult to gauge, keeping us on the sidelines. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 250p, 3 Nov 2021

BRAEMAR SHIPPING SERVICES (BMS) ORD PRICE: 334p MARKET VALUE: £108mn TOUCH: 330-338p 12-MONTH HIGH: 342p LOW: 198p DIVIDEND YIELD: 2.7% PE RATIO: 15 NET ASSET VALUE: 233p* NET DEBT: 25%