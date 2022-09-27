/
S&U powers up lending

Recovery in new business and price inflation help S&U ride out the gloom
September 27, 2022
  • Buyers flock for car loans
  • New funding tapped 

Higher supply chain prices can be a net benefit for specialist lenders, as the results for S&U (SUS) have demonstrated. The car and bridging loan lender saw a big increase in customer receivables as car buyers returned to the market after the pandemic break and found that they had to fork out more for second-hand cars, while new vehicles were snarled up in stalled supply chains. In addition, rising interest rates are also starting to make their presence felt in the specialist sector.

