S&U powers up lending

Buyers flock for car loans

New funding tapped

Higher supply chain prices can be a net benefit for specialist lenders, as the results for S&U (SUS) have demonstrated. The car and bridging loan lender saw a big increase in customer receivables as car buyers returned to the market after the pandemic break and found that they had to fork out more for second-hand cars, while new vehicles were snarled up in stalled supply chains. In addition, rising interest rates are also starting to make their presence felt in the specialist sector.