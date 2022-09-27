/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Soaring UK gilt yields raise the cost of borrowing

Mortgage providers and pension funds hit by rising borrowing costs
Soaring UK gilt yields raise the cost of borrowing
September 27, 2022

The consequences of last week's mini-Budget have continued to sink in, as 10-year gilt yields spiked to 4.12 per cent on Tuesday, while 2-year yields hit 4.36 per cent as bonds sold off. 

These jumps represented some of the steepest monthly increases on record, and will feed through to government borrowing costs if high yields are sustained. Yields move inversely to prices. 

Higher gilt yields will have a significant impact on mortgage lenders, and there are reports of several providers suspending fixed rate loans in response to market volatility and sharply rising yields. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data