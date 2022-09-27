Soaring UK gilt yields raise the cost of borrowing

The consequences of last week's mini-Budget have continued to sink in, as 10-year gilt yields spiked to 4.12 per cent on Tuesday, while 2-year yields hit 4.36 per cent as bonds sold off.

These jumps represented some of the steepest monthly increases on record, and will feed through to government borrowing costs if high yields are sustained. Yields move inversely to prices.

Higher gilt yields will have a significant impact on mortgage lenders, and there are reports of several providers suspending fixed rate loans in response to market volatility and sharply rising yields.