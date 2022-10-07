SolGold to merge with former antagonist and launch review

- Merger comes after years of difficult relations with Cornerstone
- SolGold will need to raise cash soon, as its reserves are set to run out by the end of the year
Mining hopeful SolGold (SOLG) will launch a strategic review of its entire business as it runs close to the end of its cash reserves, with a sale of the Cascabel copper and gold development asset in Ecuador on the table.
The move comes as it has found middle ground with Cascabel part-owner and 7 per cent overall shareholder Cornerstone Capital Resources (CA:CGP), through a merger.