SolGold to merge with former antagonist and launch review

Merger comes after years of difficult relations with Cornerstone

SolGold will need to raise cash soon, as its reserves are set to run out by the end of the year

Mining hopeful SolGold (SOLG) will launch a strategic review of its entire business as it runs close to the end of its cash reserves, with a sale of the Cascabel copper and gold development asset in Ecuador on the table.

The move comes as it has found middle ground with Cascabel part-owner and 7 per cent overall shareholder Cornerstone Capital Resources (CA:CGP), through a merger.