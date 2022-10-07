/
SolGold to merge with former antagonist and launch review

Deal will hand Cornerstone Capital Resources shareholders a fifth of the company but bring its 15 per cent Cascabel stake in-house
October 7, 2022
  • Merger comes after years of difficult relations with Cornerstone
  • SolGold will need to raise cash soon, as its reserves are set to run out by the end of the year

Mining hopeful SolGold (SOLG) will launch a strategic review of its entire business as it runs close to the end of its cash reserves, with a sale of the Cascabel copper and gold development asset in Ecuador on the table. 

The move comes as it has found middle ground with Cascabel part-owner and 7 per cent overall shareholder Cornerstone Capital Resources (CA:CGP), through a merger. 

