Price rises boost revenue

Half-year dividend unchanged

BT (BT) is increasing its cost-cutting ambitions in the face of rising inflation. Carrying out lots of infrastructure investment just as an energy-led inflation crisis hits is not necessarily good for business. Normalised free cash flow dropped from last year and the telecoms company is now guiding towards the bottom end of its 2025 cash flow forecasts of between £1.3bn and 1.5bn.