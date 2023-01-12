/
M&S grabs market share but remains quiet on margins

The group’s food and clothing ranges proved popular over the festive period
January 12, 2023
  • Sales up by 7 per cent
  • In-person shopping back in vogue

Marks & Spencer (MKS) increased its market share over Christmas, with both food and clothing sales growing strongly. However, the retailer made no reference to profit margins and was vague on cost pressures. 

In the 13 weeks to 31 December, like-for-like food sales rose by 6.3 per cent, and clothing and homeware sales grew by 8.6 per cent. As a result, the food division enjoyed its highest ever recorded market share, and clothing and home achieved its highest market share in seven years, rising above 10 per cent for the first time since 2015. 

