M&S grabs market share but remains quiet on margins

Sales up by 7 per cent

In-person shopping back in vogue

Marks & Spencer (MKS) increased its market share over Christmas, with both food and clothing sales growing strongly. However, the retailer made no reference to profit margins and was vague on cost pressures.

In the 13 weeks to 31 December, like-for-like food sales rose by 6.3 per cent, and clothing and homeware sales grew by 8.6 per cent. As a result, the food division enjoyed its highest ever recorded market share, and clothing and home achieved its highest market share in seven years, rising above 10 per cent for the first time since 2015.