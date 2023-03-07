/
Don't be fooled by IWG's rising revenue

The flexible workspace operator boasted record revenues, but that figure hides a lot of issues
Don't be fooled by IWG's rising revenue
March 7, 2023
  • No pre-tax profit since 2019
  • Debt remains very high

Our stance on IWG (IWG) remains firmly bearish. The flexible workspace operator may have narrowed its pre-tax losses in its results for the last calendar year, but its net debt easily outstrips its net assets.

The reason for this is that IWG’s business model is fundamentally flawed. It leases its buildings, while its competitors own their buildings. So, although flexible office landlords like Workspace (WKP) make money by collecting rent from their office assets, IWG leases offices from landlords in order to sublease them to other companies on more flexible terms.

