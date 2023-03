Post-period-end acquisitions

October disposal of France Galva

It’s difficult to imagine what a ‘niche’ opportunity amounts to in Hill & Smith’s (HILS) line of work. But the provider of transport safety barriers released details of the £9.4mn acquisition of Korns Galvanizing alongside its annual figures, as it seeks to deepen and expand its presence across the pond. It comes on top of another post-period-end deal to acquire Texas-based Enduro Composites for £28.7mn.