Orders and revenue build at TT Electronics

Negative free cash flow

Statutory loss

There’s a lot to like in TT Electronics’ (TTG) full-year results. Organic revenue growth is high at 20 per cent, driven primarily by volumes, and momentum is building: the electronic components manufacturer has reported a ‘record’ order intake, with its book-to-bill ratio (orders received to units shipped and billed) sitting at 118 per cent. This has translated into a profit beat and excellent visibility for 2023, with 90 per cent of sales already covered.