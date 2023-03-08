/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Orders and revenue build at TT Electronics

Organic sales grew by 20 per cent in 2022 at the electronics components maker
Orders and revenue build at TT Electronics
March 8, 2023
  • Negative free cash flow 
  • Statutory loss 

There’s a lot to like in TT Electronics’ (TTG) full-year results. Organic revenue growth is high at 20 per cent, driven primarily by volumes, and momentum is building: the electronic components manufacturer has reported a ‘record’ order intake, with its book-to-bill ratio (orders received to units shipped and billed) sitting at 118 per cent. This has translated into a profit beat and excellent visibility for 2023, with 90 per cent of sales already covered. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data