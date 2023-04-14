/
Dechra Pharmaceuticals backs £4.6bn private equity buyout

Pet pharmacy trading well below its 12-month high before offer
April 14, 2023
  • Potential offer values the company at 4,070p per share, a 34 per cent premium
  • Interim results showed growth but R&D spending hit earnings

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH) shareholders are set for a treat, after the veterinary products company said it would recommend a 4,070p per share cash buyout by Swedish private equity for EQT. This puts a £4.6bn valuation on the company, a 34 per cent premium on its closing price on Thursday. Its shares climbed to 3,752p on the news, although this is still below its 12-month high of 4,130p.  

