WH Smith recovery kicks in

Pace of US expansion increases

Travel footfall proves resilient

WH Smith (SMWH) has gained a reputation as a business that seems to defy the prevailing trends in retail and the reading public to register consistent growth across its retail estate. While the internet can deliver greetings cards and stationery with little trouble these days, travellers in airports and railway stations seem more than happy to quickly find something to read as an alternative to boredom. However, notable in these results is the extent to which WH Smiths’ US expansion is starting to deliver tangible results.