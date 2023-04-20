/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

WH Smith recovery kicks in

The increasing pace of US expansion, plus a return in travel footfall, proves a boon for the venerable newsagent
WH Smith recovery kicks in
April 20, 2023
  • Pace of US expansion increases
  • Travel footfall proves resilient

WH Smith (SMWH) has gained a reputation as a business that seems to defy the prevailing trends in retail and the reading public to register consistent growth across its retail estate. While the internet can deliver greetings cards and stationery with little trouble these days, travellers in airports and railway stations seem more than happy to quickly find something to read as an alternative to boredom. However, notable in these results is the extent to which WH Smiths’ US expansion is starting to deliver tangible results.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data