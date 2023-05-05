/
opinion
May 5, 2023

Is there any appetite for new investment trusts?

Dave Baxter
With markets currently back on an upward trend, investment trust fundraising has shown some nascent signs of a recovery. The Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust (AWEM) managed to get its initial public offering (IPO) off the ground in April, helping to break a trend that saw not a single trust launch in 2022. It follows on the heels of UK small-cap play Onward Opportunities (ONWD) launching a few weeks ago – though shares in the latter were not marketed or made available to the public.

But I do use the word “nascent” for a reason. The Ashoka trust might be the first mainstream offering to launch since late 2021, and the first equity-focused vehicle to do so since 2018, but it’s a modest enough beginning. The IPO took £30.5mn, versus a target of £100mn. That’s certainly not unusual – equity-focused trusts, in particular, are rare for a reason, and do struggle to raise significant funds at first unless associated with a big-name manager. But it doesn’t suggest confidence has come roaring back just yet.

