In this week’s episode of the Companies and Markets Show, the team discusses WH Smith’s international expansion. Will it prove a wise move for growth? A discussion on discount widening across the investment trust sector follows, and the panel is then joined by ex-IC ideas editor, Algy Hall, who talks all things stock screens and his newest book Four Ways to Beat the Market.

Dan Jones hosts Julian Hofmann, Alex Newman, Dave Baxter and Algy Hall.