Direct Line is ready to disrupt the market, again

The directors of Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) went overboard with superlatives when they announced that Penny James would be the group’s chief executive from 9 May 2019. “She combines a deep understanding of our sector with outstanding leadership skills, financial and risk expertise, and deep strategic thinking,” they said. “The board is confident that Penny is ideally suited to leading the delivery of DLG’s short-term strategic imperatives, including technological and business transformation, and the development of the next stage of our strategy.”