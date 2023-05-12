Royal Mail chief executive resigns after union fight

The chief executive of Royal Mail, Simon Thompson, is to resign after a tumultuous period of industrial action. The courier said it was in advanced stages of appointing a new chief executive, and Thompson had agreed to remain with the business until 31 October 2023 as part of the transition.

Thompson said he had been “incredibly proud to lead Royal Mail during this crucial period in its 507-year history”. “The changes we have made, the infrastructure we have put in place, and the agreements negotiated with our trade unions mean that Royal Mail now has a chance to compete and grow.," he said.

"That is what I have always wanted, and it is now the right time to hand over to a new chief executive to deliver the next stage of the company's reinvention. I would like to thank my team for their support during a difficult and important time of change."