$328mn of cash receipts

Flurry of restatements

Litigation funder Burford Capital (BUR) has had an eventful few months. In March, its share price tumbled when it warned that the value of its legal assets might have materially changed following a review by the US markets watchdog. The following month, its shares surged again due to a favourable ruling in one of its long-running lawsuits, and are now 55 per cent higher than they were in January.