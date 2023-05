Novels an “affordable diversion”

Harry Potter still thriving

Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY) is best known for launching Harry Potter to international stardom. The boy wizard is still a nice earner for the group: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was the third-best-selling children’s book in 2022, 26 years after it was first published. However, growth is now being fuelled by non-consumer products such as textbooks, digital resources and “educational fiction”.