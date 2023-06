Strong order book points to future growth

Interim dividend increased

Gooch & Housego (GHH) is recovering from its pandemic supply chain disruptions, albeit gradually. The photonics (the science and technology of light) engineer serves the aerospace, telecoms and defence industries, and its niche pursuit has seen a pick-up in activity. This was reflected in a 31.7 per cent increase in half-year revenue thanks to rising demand across all three of its divisions.