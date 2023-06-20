Why Terry Smith ‘ran away’ from Amazon

Fresh losses for the company and concerns about a recent foray into the grocery business prompted the Fundsmith Equity (GB00B4Q5X527) team to sell out of Amazon (US:AMZN) just a year and a half after first investing.

Speaking at the Investors’ Chronicle's Future of Private Investing event last week, Mark Laurence, chief operating officer at Fundsmith, said that the company had not lived up to the fund’s thesis that it could transform into a higher-return business. Fundsmith, led by Terry Smith, bought into Amazon in October 2021 and sold out last month.

“We had shunned Amazon for a very long time and been quite cynical; it was a business that didn’t make much profit, albeit top-line growth had been quite impressive,” Laurence said. “But we thought if that inflection point was about to occur and it was able to use its platform in terms of advertising. We quite liked the advertising business as a high-return business.”

But he added: “We agonised over it for a bit [but]... there are lots of other good companies to invest in, so we just ran away.”

Laurence added that the team was unsure about the direction taken by Amazon management, including an announcement last year that it would focus on the physical grocery business.

“The investor letter that they wrote last year included a piece about wanting to invest in high-return businesses, [those that are] high-margin, high-return-on-capital where they have a particular unique technological edge. The origins of the business are in ecommerce and they’ve clearly been good at growing their sales in that area,” he said.

“But they then talked about their grocery business and how they were going to get back into grocery and we were thinking 'what edge do they have'? Grocery has been a bit of a graveyard of returns, it’s high fixed costs, high capital, highly capital-intensive.”

Smith’s decision to buy Amazon in late 2021 raised eyebrows, given he had shunned the stock in the past. The star manager had previously criticised the company’s “barely profitable” retail business, although he had been much more positive on its cloud computing division.

After the pandemic ecommerce boom, consumers pulled back on discretionary spending last year, hurting Amazon. In 2022, Amazon revenue from online stores dropped 1 per cent to $220bn (£172bn), the first annual drop in a decade. At the same time, investment in distribution pushed up costs, which meant its ecommerce business swung from an operating profit of $6.3bn to a loss of $10.6bn.

Despite a difficult 2022, the company’s share price has risen 46 per cent this year off the back of the artificial intelligence hype. Its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services, saw growth slow to 16 per cent last year as customers looked to manage costs more prudently. However, it is still the largest computing business in the world and has signed partnerships with AI companies such as Stability AI and Hugging Face.

The cloud business is expected to see growth pick up again in 2024 as companies restart their digital transformation projects, even with greater competition from the likes of Google, which has its own cloud computing businesses. Jefferies analysts said companies typically save 20 per cent to 40 per cent by migrating to the cloud, as opposed to using their own servers, and that “Amazon does not lose to Google often [in this space], and when they do those customers tend to boomerang back to Amazon”.