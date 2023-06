Pre-tax profits beat forecasts

Operating margin getting tighter

On the morning of Berkeley Group’s (BKG) results release there was a lot of other news to take on board. Core UK inflation hit a fresh 30-year high; the two-year gilt yield reached 5.1 per cent, the highest level since 2008; national debt hit 100 per cent of GDP for the first time in over six decades; and annual house price growth slowed to a pace not seen since September 2020 when Covid-19 restrictions dragged on the market.