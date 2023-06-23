You need to understand Saudi to forecast oil major profits

Saudi Arabia’s renewed determination to keep crude oil prices at optimal levels often draws political criticism, but the counterintuitive argument runs that it is largely beneficial – perhaps even vital – to the interests of higher-cost producers across the globe. Industry heavyweights such as Shell (SHEL), ExxonMobil (US:XOM) and BP (BP.) may boast significant interests in the Middle East, but they also operate in regions with relatively high production costs and slim margins.

According to the RAC, the price of unleaded petrol in the UK averaged 165.1p a litre in 2022. The average rate has fallen to 147.1p in the year to date, which is still elevated from a historical standpoint but trending downwards as sterling gains ground against the dollar. The UK fuel duty rate and VAT account for roughly half the retail price, while the proportional cost of bio-content appears to be increasing over time. Combined delivery costs and the retailer margin remain in single digits on a percentage basis, so wholesale prices only constitute about a third of the cost at the pump.

Looking at the petrol price from a different perspective, if you were to simply meet the production costs of a barrel of crude oil from Saudi Arabia, you could expect to pay no more than 6.9p a litre, but probably closer to 5p. This is worth keeping in mind whenever you are trying to appraise the relative cost dynamics of hydrocarbon and renewable energy pricing, but that’s another story.

The reality is that national fiscal and geopolitical considerations have always had a far more profound impact on petroleum pricing than we might care to imagine. It’s no secret that many Opec members rely on hydrocarbon production to fuel their internal budgets to a wholly disproportionate degree. By contrast with, say, a producer such as Norway, few of the cartel members have taken sufficient steps to diversify their economies, at least until relatively recently. It means that their ability to fund capital projects and/or maintain subsidy levels to support the civilian population has waned over time.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the cartel, is insulated to an extent against the vagaries of wholesale pricing due to its massive foreign reserves, but it isn’t above manipulating the market to meet its own ends. In April, Saudi Arabia, in concert with a group of several major Opec+ producers, announced a 1.66mn barrel-a-day cut in production between May and December. The move was designed to ensure market stability – ie, to prop up crude prices – but it also affords benefits to oil companies with the greatest market power, as reductions in Opec output have previously triggered switches in production to more expensive fields in the rest of the world, especially when the cartel has withheld production from its cheaper fields. This “misallocation” as it is sometimes known, has not only helped to support the North American unconventional industry, but it has extended the lifespan of Opec reserves while underpinning industry profits. So, even if you’re baulking at the price of premium unleaded at the station forecourt, you can take some solace in the knowledge that you’re indirectly topping up your pension.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for oil exporters in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region is expected to moderate after the oil price bonanza in 2022, while last year’s budget surpluses recorded across the region may start to dry up. As things stand, crude oil futures for December delivery are trading at lower levels than current prices – ostensibly a bearish signal. But this dynamic has often resulted in producers limiting their supply growth, so it would be unwise to second-guess the trajectory of oil prices on this basis.

We might get a better idea of where prices – and industry profitability – are headed from a geopolitical perspective. Saudi Arabia is on the hook for an estimated $3.2tn (£2.41tn) to fund its "Vision 2030" economic diversification programme. Unfortunately, the country has been struggling to attract foreign investment and last month the International Monetary Fund projected that Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $80.90 a barrel to balance its budget this year.

It’s worth remembering that the Biden administration has been releasing millions of barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to keep fuel prices in check. At some point, that process will need to reverse, and Washington has previously indicated that would begin replenishing the emergency reserve if US oil prices fell to a range of $67-$72 a barrel. Short of another major economic shock, this replenishment process is likely to be a drawn-out affair.